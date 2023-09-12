2-bedroom home sells in Cloverdale for $799,000

303 Clover Springs Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,338-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 303 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale was sold on Aug. 21, 2023. The $799,000 purchase price works out to $342 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,672-square-foot home at 277 Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale sold in June 2023 for $690,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,685-square-foot home on Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Chablis Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,284-square-foot home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

