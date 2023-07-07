2-bedroom home sells in Forestville for $600,000

The property located at 242 Farrell Drive in Forestville was sold on June 16, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $436 per square foot. The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 1,376 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. The property occupies a sizable 6,098-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.