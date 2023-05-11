2-bedroom home sells in Guerneville for $687,500

The historic property located at 17342 Park Avenue in Guerneville was sold on April 20, 2023. The $687,500 purchase price works out to $424 per square foot. The house, built in 1919, has an interior space of 1,620 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and one parking space. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,227-square-foot home at 14301 McLane Avenue in Guerneville sold in March 2023 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $575.

In January 2023, a 1,549-square-foot home on Riverside Drive in Guerneville sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $371.

On Summit Avenue in Guerneville in January 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $378.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.