2-bedroom home sells in Monte Rio for $569,500

20200 Foothill Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 20200 Foothill Drive in Monte Rio was sold on March 18, 2024.

The $569,500 purchase price works out to $727 per square foot.

The house, built in 1932, has an interior space of 783 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, the house provides an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,454 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In November 2023, a 1,220-square-foot home on Rio Vista Terrace in Monte Rio sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Alder Road in Monte Rio in September 2023 a 1,446-square-foot home was sold for $691,500, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 756-square-foot home at 21549 Monte Vista Terrace in Monte Rio sold in May 2023 for $508,000, a price per square foot of $672. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

