2-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $680,000

1709 Pine Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 1709 Pine Avenue in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,136-square-foot property, built in 1966, was sold on Sept. 8, 2023, for $680,000, or $599 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Pine Avenue in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,832-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,533-square-foot home at 1717 Alhambra Court in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $788,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,513-square-foot home on Rene Drive in Petaluma sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.