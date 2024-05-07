2-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $658,000

745 Oak Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 745 Oak Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 15, 2024 for $658,000, or $352 per square foot.

The house, built in 1936, has an interior space of 1,871 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a detached one-car garage. The property's lot measures 4,791 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,593-square-foot home on Brown Street in Santa Rosa sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,121-square-foot home at 605 Brown Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $523,500, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Brown Street in Santa Rosa in December 2023 a 1,254-square-foot home was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.