2-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $670,000

A 1,686-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands. The property located at 8850 Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 25, 2023. The $670,000 purchase price works out to $397 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Hood Mountain Circle in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,665-square-foot home was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $468.

A 2,025-square-foot home at 8841 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $336.

In December 2022, a 2,065-square-foot home on Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa sold for $902,000, a price per square foot of $437.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.