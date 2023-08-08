2-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $725,000

A house located at 441 Oak Mesa Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,485-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on July 20, 2023, for $725,000, or $488 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,049 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In May 2023, a 2,242-square-foot home on Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,164-square-foot home at 7166 Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $804,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 2,194-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.