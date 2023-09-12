2-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $785,000

6850 Oakmont Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 6850 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,039-square-foot property, built in 1982, was sold on Aug. 21, 2023. The $785,000 purchase price works out to $385 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Deerfield Circle in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,466-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,560-square-foot home on Green Field Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $742,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,105-square-foot home at 6840 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $749,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

