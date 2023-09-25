2-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $825,000

325 Laurel Leaf Place (Google Street View)

A house located at 325 Laurel Leaf Place in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,374-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $600 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2023, a 1,401-square-foot home on Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,456-square-foot home at 6690 Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

