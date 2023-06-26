2-bedroom home sells in Sea Ranch for $1.1 million

A 1,843-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The property located at 376 Moonraker Road in Sea Ranch was sold on June 5, 2023, for $1,099,000, or $596 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,161-square-foot home on Windsong Lane in The Sea Ranch sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $724. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Crows Nest Drive in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 2,111-square-foot home was sold for $2,395,000, a price per square foot of $1,135. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.