2-bedroom home sells in Sea Ranch for $1.2 million

The property located at 233 Cormorant Close in Sea Ranch was sold on Aug. 18, 2023 for $1,220,000, or $658 per square foot.

The house, built in 1993, has an interior space of 1,855 square feet. The layout of this two-story house consists of two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Hedgegate Road in The Sea Ranch in April 2023 a 1,910-square-foot home was sold for $1,372,000, a price per square foot of $718. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 912-square-foot home on Wild Moor Reach in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,450,000, a price per square foot of $1,590. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,835-square-foot home at 357 Deerfield Road in The Sea Ranch sold in June 2023 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $681. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.