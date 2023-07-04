2-bedroom home sells in Sea Ranch for $1.8 million

The spacious property located at 64 Compass Close in Sea Ranch was sold on June 12, 2023 for $1,790,000, or $812 per square foot. The house, built in 1982, has an interior space of 2,205 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property occupies a sizable 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,161-square-foot home at 35193 Windsong Lane in The Sea Ranch sold in May 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $724. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Ramsgate Road in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 1,527-square-foot home was sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $825. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,843-square-foot home on Moonraker Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,099,000, a price per square foot of $596. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.