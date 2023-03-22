2-bedroom home sells in Sebastopol for $700,000

A house located at 665 High Street in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 1,368-square-foot property, built in 1953, was sold on Feb. 27, 2023, for $700,000, or $512 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Litchfield Avenue in Sebastopol in December 2022 a 2,169-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $390.

In January 2023, a 1,606-square-foot home on McFarlane Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $523.

A 1,460-square-foot home at 7511 Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol sold in January 2023 for $845,000, a price per square foot of $579.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.