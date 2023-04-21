2-bedroom home sells in Windsor for $650,000

A 1,317-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 9448 Lakewood Drive in Windsor was sold on April 4, 2023, for $650,000, or $494 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,334-square-foot home at 340 Windflower Court in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $1,487,000, a price per square foot of $637.

In February 2023, a 1,485-square-foot home on Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $485.

On Lakewood Drive in Windsor in January 2023 a 2,929-square-foot home was sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $563.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.