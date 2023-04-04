3-bedroom house in Cloverdale sells for $479,000

A 1,003-square-foot house built in 1956 has changed hands. The property located at 80 Debmar Lane in Cloverdale was sold on March 20, 2023. The $479,000 purchase price works out to $478 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422.

A 1,536-square-foot home at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.