3-bedroom home in Cloverdale sells for $547,000

The property located at 30 East Cherry Creek Road in Cloverdale was sold on April 5, 2024.

The $547,000 purchase price works out to $327 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,672 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a single carport. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,018 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,003-square-foot home on Debmar Lane in Cloverdale sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,268-square-foot home at 142 Allen Avenue in Cloverdale sold in May 2023 for $490,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Tarman Drive in Cloverdale in September 2023 a 1,194-square-foot home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

