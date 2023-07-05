3-bedroom home in Cotati sells for $1 million

A 1,887-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The property located at 7660 Isabel Drive in Cotati was sold on June 16, 2023. The $1,030,500 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Situated on a spacious 0.3-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

