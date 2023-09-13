3-bedroom home in Cotati sells for $640,000

8480 Loretto Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,176-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands.

The property located at 8480 Loretto Avenue in Cotati was sold on Aug. 24, 2023, for $640,000, or $544 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,800-square-foot home at 8572 Loretto Avenue in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,312-square-foot home on Lakewood Avenue in Cotati sold for $711,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lakewood Avenue in Cotati in January 2023 a 1,312-square-foot home was sold for $474,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

