3-bedroom home in Cotati sells for $805,000

The property located at 8802 Clothier Lane in Cotati was sold on Aug. 3, 2023 for $805,000, or $456 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,764 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Macklin Drive in Cotati in March 2023 a 1,430-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,835-square-foot home on Honor Place in Cotati sold for $814,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,969-square-foot home at 216 Mendelssohn Court in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $962,500, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

