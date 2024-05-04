3-bedroom home in Glen Ellen sells for $699,000

The property located at 15391 Marty Drive in Glen Ellen was sold on April 8, 2024.

The $699,000 purchase price works out to $717 per square foot.

The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 975 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. Nestled on a 6,969-square-foot lot, this property boasts a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,025-square-foot home at 15347 Marty Drive in Glen Ellen sold in January 2023 for $670,000, a price per square foot of $654. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,854-square-foot home on Thomas Street in Glen Ellen sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $534. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Marty Drive in Glen Ellen in March 2024 a 1,301-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $569. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

