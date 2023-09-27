3-bedroom home in Guerneville sells for $475,000

A 992-square-foot house built in 1933 has changed hands.

The property located at 14755 Rio Nido Road in Guerneville was sold on Sept. 5, 2023, for $475,000, or $479 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 882-square-foot home at 14758 Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $692. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 750-square-foot home on Canyon Six Road in Guerneville sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville in August 2023 a 522-square-foot home was sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $383. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.