3-bedroom home in Guerneville sells for $705,000

A house located at 14301 McLane Avenue in Guerneville has a new owner. The 1,227-square-foot property, built in 2003, was sold on March 21, 2023, for $705,000, or $575 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,680-square-foot home at 17520 Summit Avenue in Guerneville sold in January 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $378.

On Park Avenue in Guerneville in December 2022 a 1,620-square-foot home was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $216.

In March 2023, a 1,749-square-foot home on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville sold for $373,583, a price per square foot of $214.

