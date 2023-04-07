The property located at 1620 South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg was sold on March 16, 2023 for $1,428,000, or $1,004 per square foot. The house, built in 1940, has an interior space of 1,423 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In December 2022, a 1,196-square-foot home on Pine Circle in Healdsburg sold for $651,000, a price per square foot of $544.

A 1,230-square-foot home at 304 Maple Circle in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $447.

On Balsam Drive in Healdsburg in December 2022 a 1,266-square-foot home was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $407.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.