3-bedroom home in Kenwood sells for $1.4 million

The property located at 9351 Clyde Avenue in Kenwood was sold on Aug. 4, 2023. The $1,400,000 purchase price works out to $804 per square foot. The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,742 square feet. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house comes with a detached garage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In July 2023, a 1,250-square-foot home on Laurel Avenue in Kenwood sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $664. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,080-square-foot home at 116 Misbro Way in Kenwood sold in January 2023 for $915,000, a price per square foot of $847. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Brown Avenue in Kenwood in March 2023 a 1,075-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $693. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.