3-bedroom home in Monte Rio sells for $685,000

A 1,125-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands.

The property located at 22920 Conifer Drive in Monte Rio was sold on Sept. 11, 2023, for $685,000, or $609 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a garage.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.