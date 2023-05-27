3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.2 million

The spacious historic property located at 401 Walnut Street in Petaluma was sold on May 10, 2023. The $1,226,000 purchase price works out to $608 per square foot. The house, built in 1910, has an interior space of 2,016 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Walnut Street in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,036-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $965.

A 1,854-square-foot home at 516 Prospect Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $647.

In April 2023, a 1,118-square-foot home on Prospect Street in Petaluma sold for $1,090,000, a price per square foot of $975.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.