3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.3 million

The property located at 2390 I Extension Street in Petaluma was sold on June 8, 2023. The $1,260,000 purchase price works out to $677 per square foot. The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,862 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,018-square-foot lot.

