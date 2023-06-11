3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.5 million

A historic house located at 610 Fifth Street in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,332-square-foot property, built in 1910, was sold on May 22, 2023. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $1,126 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,514-square-foot home at 839 Sixth Street in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $811,000, a price per square foot of $536.

In May 2023, a 1,563-square-foot home on Raymond hts. in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $608.

On Cochrane Way in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,148-square-foot home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $540.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.