3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1 million

A 1,745-square-foot house built in 2001 has changed hands. The property located at 1838 Ingram Way in Petaluma was sold on April 19, 2023, for $1,007,000, or $577 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,080-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In December 2022, a 3,002-square-foot home on Mallard Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $375.

On Grey Owl Drive in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,911-square-foot home was sold for $884,000, a price per square foot of $463.

A 2,115-square-foot home at 309 Sheila Court in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $449.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.