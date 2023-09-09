3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $2 million

105 G Street (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 105 G Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 2,047-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on Aug. 16, 2023, for $1,950,000, or $953 per square foot. The layout of this three-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Fifth Street in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,332-square-foot home was sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $1,126. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,237-square-foot home on Wilson Street in Petaluma sold for $698,000, a price per square foot of $564. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 1,514-square-foot home at 839 Sixth Street in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $811,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

