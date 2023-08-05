3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $700,000

A house located at 1541 Rainier Avenue in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,700-square-foot property, built in 1983, was sold on July 19, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $412 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,534 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,362-square-foot home on Rainier Avenue in Petaluma sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,154-square-foot home at 628 Cascade Court in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $870,000, a price per square foot of $404. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Verde Court in Petaluma in June 2023 a 952-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $714. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.