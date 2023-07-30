3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $730,000

The property located at 605 Galland Street in Petaluma was sold on July 12, 2023 for $730,000, or $701 per square foot. The house, built in 1962, has an interior space of 1,042 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,791 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In June 2023, a 1,735-square-foot home on Walnut Street in Petaluma sold for $1,530,000, a price per square foot of $882. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,017-square-foot home at 591 Kent Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $983. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Walnut Street in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,016-square-foot home was sold for $1,226,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

