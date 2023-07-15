3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $775,000

A house located at 1729 East Madison Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,463-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on June 22, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $530 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Rene Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,513-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,745-square-foot home at 1838 Ingram Way in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $1,007,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,832-square-foot home on Pine Avenue in Petaluma sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

