3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $847,000

411 E Street (Google Street View)

The spacious historic property located at 411 E Street in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 7, 2023 for $847,000, or $338 per square foot.

The house, built in 1888, has an interior space of 2,503 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the house comes with a detached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On G Street in Petaluma in August 2023 a 2,047-square-foot home was sold for $1,950,000, a price per square foot of $953. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,332-square-foot home at 610 Fifth Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $1,126. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 3,110-square-foot home on D Street in Petaluma sold for $2,210,000, a price per square foot of $711. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.