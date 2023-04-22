3-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $855,000

The property located at 1332 McGregor Avenue in Petaluma was sold on April 4, 2023 for $855,000, or $643 per square foot. The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,330 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and one bath. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Cortez Drive in Petaluma in December 2022 a 1,387-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $415.

A 1,030-square-foot home at 409 Cortez Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $631.

In March 2023, a 1,740-square-foot home on Regina Court in Petaluma sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $422.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.