3-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $650,000

A 1,358-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands. The property located at 1419 Georgia Court in Rohnert Park was sold on May 31, 2023. The $650,000 purchase price works out to $479 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,410-square-foot home on Gretchen Court in Rohnert Park sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Heath Circle in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,576-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $431. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,358-square-foot home at 4350 Gloria Court in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $400,000, a price per square foot of $295. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.