3-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $669,000

A house located at 7506 Monet Place in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,796-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on June 2, 2023. The $669,000 purchase price works out to $372 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,905-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Monet Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,821-square-foot home was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,585-square-foot home at 1328 Maurice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 2,038-square-foot home on Maximillian Place in Rohnert Park sold for $779,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.