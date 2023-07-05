3-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $700,000

A house located at 1316 Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 1,342-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on June 16, 2023, for $700,000, or $522 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property occupies a lot of 4,791 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,452-square-foot home at 1422 Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $665,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,469-square-foot home on San Francisco Way in Rohnert Park sold for $729,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Kolton Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $778,000, a price per square foot of $357. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

