3-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $700,000

A 1,100-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The property located at 462 Alta Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on May 22, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $636 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,200-square-foot home at 425 Arlen Drive in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $425,000, a price per square foot of $354.

In January 2023, a 1,762-square-foot home on Barbi Lane in Rohnert Park sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $397.

On Adele Avenue in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,131-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $597.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.