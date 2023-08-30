3-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $725,000

A house located at 7462 Mercedes Way in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,584-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on Aug. 11, 2023, for $725,000, or $458 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,585-square-foot home on Maurice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Monet Place in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,796-square-foot home was sold for $669,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,816-square-foot home at 7515 Monet Place in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.