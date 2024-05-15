3-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $749,000

1549 Garfield Court (Google Street View)

A 1,486-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands.

The property located at 1549 Garfield Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 22, 2024, for $749,000, or $504 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 4,356 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,410-square-foot home at 1508 Gretchen Court in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,318-square-foot home on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Gary Court in Rohnert Park in August 2023 a 1,486-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $454. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

