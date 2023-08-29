3-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $850,000

The property located at 5735 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $479 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,776 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,944-square-foot home at 5773 Dolores Drive in Rohnert Park sold in August 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dolores Drive in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 2,593-square-foot home was sold for $1,070,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,487-square-foot home on Filament Street in Rohnert Park sold for $901,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.