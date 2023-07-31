3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

A 2,065-square-foot house built in 1987 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 420 Woodley Way in Santa Rosa was sold on July 11, 2023. The $1,051,000 purchase price works out to $509 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.3-acre and features a pool for added enjoyment.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Oak Brook Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,891-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 2,065-square-foot home on Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa sold for $902,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,212-square-foot home at 350 Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.