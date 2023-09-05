3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 3639 Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 15, 2023 for $1,200,000, or $494 per square foot.

The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 2,428 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 4,131-square-foot home at 3632 Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,320,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Manzanita Court in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 4,042-square-foot home was sold for $1,840,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 3,848-square-foot home on Blue Oak Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,680,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.