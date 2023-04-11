3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

A 2,563-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1986 Dowling Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2023, for $1,175,000, or $458 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,260-square-foot home at 1907 Diamond Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $639.

In March 2023, a 1,673-square-foot home on Grahn Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $747.

On Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,402-square-foot home was sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $510.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.