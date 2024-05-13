3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.3 million

9458 Oak Trail Circle (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 9458 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,308-square-foot property, built in 2007, was sold on April 23, 2024.

The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $542 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,643 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa in April 2024 a 2,165-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $485. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,220-square-foot home at 237 Mountain Vista Lane in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $451. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 2,270-square-foot home on Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $1,145,000, a price per square foot of $504. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.