3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

The property located at 612 Canyon Oak Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 5, 2023. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $558 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,792 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Hillsdale Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $428.

A 2,105-square-foot home at 6840 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $749,000, a price per square foot of $356.

In March 2023, a 2,080-square-foot home on Wild Oak Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $558.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.