3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

A spacious house located at 590 Caber Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,318-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on April 21, 2023, for $1,010,000, or $436 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot, which also has a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 2,795-square-foot home on Caber Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $340.

On Los Alamos Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,439-square-foot home was sold for $947,000, a price per square foot of $388.

A 3,376-square-foot home at 1444 Nighthawk Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,685,000, a price per square foot of $499.

