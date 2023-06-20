3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $570,000

A house located at 4468 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,470-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on June 1, 2023. The $570,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Rocky Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,194-square-foot home was sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,186-square-foot home on Greengate Court in Santa Rosa sold for $822,000, a price per square foot of $376. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,464-square-foot home at 4715 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.